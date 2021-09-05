Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Rest of the World beat England to win the 2021 edition of Soccer Aid on Saturday evening.

The charity match, which features celebrities and ex-professional footballers, is held every year to raise money for UNICEF.

Goals from reality star Kem Cetinay (2) and comedian Lee Mack saw the Rest of the World win 3-0.

The game was played in a great spirit despite the resounding scoreline.

But one man who hasn't always played by the rules is Jose Mourinho.

The legendary manager has been in the dugout on two occasions.

In 2014, he made his debut as he managed the Rest of the World.

And he made his mark just nine minutes into the game.

Olly Murs was countering for England when Mourinho ran onto the pitch and wiped out the musician.

Mourinho's actions drew applause from the crowd and he walked back to the dugout with a large grin on his face.

So, why did Mourinho decide to take out Murs?

Actor Michael Sheen featured for the Rest of the World in that game and, five years on from the incident, he explained Mourinho's actions.

"I'd fractured my elbow in training and so I shouldn't have played at all, but there was no way I was not going to play.

"So essentially they said they couldn't insure me and I had to leave the day after to go to America to carry on filming the series I was doing. I had a week off to go and do this.

"I had to decide - Do I take the risk of playing in this match with a fractured elbow? - If it gets any worse, I'll have to have pins it it and a surgery.

"No one knew. I didn't tell anyone because I knew if I told anyone that would be it.

"I had to go up to the England team. So I went in there and I said 'look lads, I'm really sorry to ask you this but I've got this fracture in my elbow and I'm in real trouble if anything happens.

"So I'm only going to play for like five, 10 minutes. That's all I'm going to do, are you alright to take it easy on me until then?'

"They're all like 'yeah, yeah of course'. My opposite guy was Olly Murs. He was playing left wing.

Arteta SACKING incoming? Conte agreement reported! | The Football Terrace

"I can see Olly Murs just going "hang on" and he's got the ball and he's coming up at me and I can see he's not going to go easy any more and I'm there thinking 'Oh no I've made a mistake here' and just at that moment, Mourinho, comes on to the pitch and tackles Olly Murs.

"Everyone thought it was Mourinho being a clown. It wasn't. It was him stopping my elbow getting smashed.

"So he did that it and it was very "ha ha" everyone loved it, very funny, and then I came off.

"And no one ever knew that was actually Mourinho possibly saving my career."

Sheen was substituted seconds later as he made way for Martin Compston.

Seven years on and Mourinho's challenge is still one of the funniest moments in Soccer Aid history.

1 of 20 Ultimate Jose Mourinho quiz: What was his playing position? Goalkeeper Defender Midfielder Striker

News Now - Sport News