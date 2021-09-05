Man Utd quiz: Can you name the club's most expensive signings in each of the last 10 years?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United will be hoping to provide their supporters with some unforgettable moments during the current campaign after making several moves in the summer transfer window.

Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to bolster his squad by drafting in Tom Heaton, Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Having delivered a promising display against Southampton on his debut, it will be fascinating to see whether Varane is able to build a rapport with fellow central-defender Harry Maguire.

Since joining United in 2019 for a fee believed to be in the region of £80m, Maguire has managed to emerge as a crucial figure at Old Trafford.

After averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.04 in the Premier League last season, the England international will be determined to take his game to new heights in the coming months.

Whilst Sancho has yet to make an impact for the Red Devils, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he delivers some spectacular displays in the not too distant future as he clearly possesses an abundance of talent.

As for Ronaldo, his arrival could turn out to be an almighty coup by United if the 36-year-old is able to spearhead a push for the title.

The Portugal international will also be aiming to help the Red Devils reach the latter stages of the Champions League next year.

Ahead of United's return to Premier League action next weekend, we have decided to create a quiz in which you will have to name the club's most expensive signings from each of the last 10 years.

Can you get full marks?

Get involved below and then share your scores with fellow fans!

