Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Since the start of the 2020/21 season, Barcelona have lost three of the most prolific forwards in European football.

With Antoine Griezmann joining Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in walking out of the Camp Nou's exit doors of late, Ronald Koeman has watched the firepower in his squad all but evaporate, leaving him with a mammoth task.

Messi himself might well have been enough to make up for the shortcomings in attack but, such was the extent of the financial mismanagement of the club's bosses, their greatest ever player now lines up for Paris Saint-Germain.

Suarez (the second-highest scorer in Blaugrana history) was forced out and duly won the La Liga title last time out, bagging 21 times in the process. Griezmann, who managed 133 goals in 257 games during his first stint with Atletico Madrid) has now joined him in the Spanish capital.

So, what's left? Well, Spanish outlet AS has listed the top scorers (for Barcelona) on the club's books.

12. Riqui Puig - 1

11. Memphis Depay, Samuel Umtiti, Ronald Araújo and Óscar Mingueza - 2

10. Pedri - 4

9. Frenkie de Jong - 9

8. Martin Braithwaite - 10

7. Sergi Roberto - 12

6. Ansu Fati - 13

5. Sergio Busquets - 15

4. Jordi Alba - 22

3. Philippe Coutinho - 24

2. Ousmane Dembele - 30

1. Gerard Pique - 50

There is added firepower to come from Sergio Aguero and Luuk de Jong when they come into the side after their summer moves but, frankly, relying on either looks relatively risk.

The former may have been one of the most lethal marksmen the Premier League has ever seen but, at 33 and coming off the back of a big injury amid suggestions he's already looking for a move, it remains to be seen how much Aguero has left in the tank.

Former Newcastle United flop de Jong, meanwhile, managed only four with Sevilla last season.

As is stands, Barcelona are the second-highest scoring team in La Liga with seven, trailing bitter rivals Real Madrid by one. Still, as the campaign continues, it's hard to see them boasting the kind of numbers they have in the past.

Koeman might find another way to play. If he doesn't, expect a struggle.

News Now - Sport News