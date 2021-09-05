Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There were incredible scenes during the match between Brazil and Argentina on Sunday evening.

Reports emerged in the lead up to the match that Brazilian health officials were trying to stop four Argentina players - Emiliano Martinez, Emiliano Buendia, Christian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso - from playing.

Per the Mirror, the quartet of players allegedly lied on documents they filled out on entry to the country.

Government rules in Brazil state that any person that had been in the UK and were entering the country have to isolate for 14 days.

However, all four players allegedly did not declare they had been in the UK.

Despite all the drama, the quartet travelled and all, with the exception of Buendia, were in the starting lineup for the match.

The game started but only a few minutes had been played when police and officials from health authority Anvisa entered the pitch to try and detain the players.

Argentina players walked off the field and the game has now been suspended.

Absolutely incredible and unprecedented scenes in Brazil.

CONMEBOL took to social media to declare that the game has been called off.

They tweeted: "By decision of the match referee, the match organized by FIFA between Brazil and Argentina for the World Cup Qualifiers is suspended.

"The referee and the match commissioner will submit a report to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, which will determine the steps to be followed. These procedures strictly adhere to current regulations."

It is unknown at this point when or if the game will be replayed.

