Amid the chaotic scenes that saw Argentina players hauled off the pitch less than ten minutes into their World Cup qualifier against bitter rivals Brazil, football fans on social media noticed a heartwarming moment.

Indeed, as the madness ensued following COVID concerns surrounding the Argentine players to have arrived from Premier League clubs and their lack of isolation, the sight of Lionel Messi and Dani Alves walking through the tunnel delighted supporters on Twitter.

Two major forces in the Barcelona side to have conquered Europe under both Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique, the former teammates embraced in the tunnel as healthcare officials swarmed around them.

Of course, neither Messi nor Alves remain a Barca player after the former joined the latter in walking through the exit doors at the Camp Nou, moving to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer, much as Alves did in 2017 after a pit-stop at Juventus.

Influential in the development of the game thanks to their stunning exploits that saw them win six La Liga titles, four Copa del Rey's, three Club World Cups and four Champions League crowns together, it was emotional for many to see Messi and Alves link-up again.

"The best attacker-defender duo partnership ever," wrote one fan.

"Talking about Bartomeu," joked another.

"Goosebumps," proclaimed a football fan.

"Missed this duo," lamented another.

"Amidst all the madness, Messi’s just having a laugh about with Dani Alves…", said this supporter.

"He is 100% telling him that he is coming for that trophy lead," joked an observer.

"Might cry", said another.

Speaking to FIFA in 2017, Alves revealed Messi was the greatest player in the history of the game in his eyes.

"I say Messi because I've seen him play," he said (via FourFourTwo).

"Of the others I have heard what they speak of them, but I can't corroborate it because I haven't seen them.

"I choose Messi next to Neymar, they are the most spectacular I've seen."

The game has been suspended in light of the dramatic circumstances.

