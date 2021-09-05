Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Brazil and Argentina's World Cup qualifier on Sunday descended into chaos just minute after kick-off.

There has been controversy surrounding Argentina's quartet of Premier League players in the lead up to the game.

Emiliano Martinez, Emiliano Buendia, Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso had been accused of lying in documents they filled out on entry to the country.

They allegedly did so in order to get out of isolating for 14 days upon ending the country.

Brazilian health officials Anvisa took action within just minutes of the game kicking off.

Members from the organisation, along with police, stormed onto the pitch to try and detain the players.

Their actions led to Argentina players walking from the pitch.

After a few minutes in the dressing room, Lionel Messi returned to the pitch to protest with the officials.

Wearing a photographer's bib instead of his shirt, he could be seen giving an official a piece of his mind.

He said, per the Mirror: "We've been here for three days, we were waiting to play the match, why didn't you come earlier?"

He added: "This is a mess, we're off."

Messi went back to the dressing room a few minutes later and now the game has been officially called off.

Argentina's manager, Lionel Scaloni, was also very upset at the events.

“It makes me very sad. I’m not looking for any culprits. Whether or not something happened, it was not the time to make that intervention," he said, per the Guardian.

“It should have been a party for everyone, to enjoy the best players in the world. I would like the people of Argentina to understand that as a coach I have to defend my players.

“At no time were we notified that they could not play the match. We wanted to play the game, the players from Brazil too.”

It is currently unknown when the game will be replayed, if at all.

