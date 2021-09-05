Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Despite scoring 12 goals while recording a further 15 assists during his first season at Chelsea, it'd be fair to say that Timo Werner bore the brunt of some criticism.

Even after forming a big part of the side who won the club's second Champions League title in May, the 25-year-old was subjected to the embarrassment of being asked to leave Stamford Bridge by a fan during an open training session in pre-season.

Granted, the former RB Leipzig striker was guilty of missing more than his fair share of chances during his maiden voyage in the Premier League but, frankly, he deserves more respect.

With Romelu Lukaku now playing through the middle for Thomas Tuchel, Werner has a real opportunity to thrive. Able to operate out wide, perhaps the pressure being off could seriously help him ignite.

If his recent performance for Germany is anything to go by, Werner is thriving.

During a 6-0 thumping of Armenia in a World Cup Qualifier played in Stuttgart (the striker's hometown and the stadium in which he made his name for the club), the Chelsea star managed to both score and assist.

Playing in just in front of Marco Reus, Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane, he pulled wide and brought the ball down before executing a one-touch perfect back-heel to leave Reus with an easy chance.

"Lukaku likes this," said one Chelsea fan.

"Timo Werner is oozing with confidence," claimed another.

"World class", announced one observer.

Not done for the evening, Werner then scored the fourth.

Of course, no Werner performance would be complete without his seemingly customary offside goal. Rounding the opposition 'keeper after darting behind enemy lines just a fraction too quickly, he did at least show some composure with his finish.

If Werner can take his international form into the resumption of club football, Chelsea have quite the attacking line on their hands.

