AEW picked up two more big names today, with former WWE stars Daniel Bryan and Adam Cole debuting for the promotion.

Daniel Bryan (now Bryan Danielson) came out at the end of the show to confront The Elite who just added Adam Cole to its ranks.

The former World Heavyweight Champion left WWE in May 2021, just a few weeks after main eventing WrestleMania 37 alongside Roman Reigns and Edge, making his departure even more surprising.

At the time, it was reported that Bryan’s contract with the company had expired, but there was an expectation amongst fans and people within the industry that DB would re-sign, which didn’t end up materialising.

News of Daniel Bryan’s AEW debut at All Out was reported by various sources over the last few weeks, but this wasn’t the original plan for his debut.

According to initial reports, Bryan was slated to debut at the special New York episode of Dynamite on September 22, but plans changed and Bryan’s shock debut was moved forward to All Out tonight.

Daniel Bryan is just one of several former WWE stars to jump to AEW over the last few weeks, with the likes of Andrade El Idolo, Malakai Black and CM Punk signing with Tony Khan’s promotion.

