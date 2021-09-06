Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Bukayo Saka will always remember his 20th birthday.

The wonderkid was in England's starting lineup for their World Cup qualifying match against Andorra on Sunday evening.

Saka would go on to enjoy a great evening at Wembley.

The youngster assisted England's third goal of the game in the 77th minute.

Saka cut inside from the right and found Jesse Lingard, who toe-poked an effort into the bottom corner.

The Arsenal man then got himself on the scoresheet to round out the scoring.

Trent Alexander-Arnold played a quick corner to Lingard.

The Manchester United ace got his head up and picked out Saka, who headed home from close range.

It put gloss on what was a hugely satisfactory evening for both Saka and England.

Saka spoke to the media after the game.

There was a beautiful moment at the start of the interview where England fans sang 'happy birthday to you'.

You can watch the moment below:

So wholesome.

Football fans enjoyed both England fans' signing and Saka's reaction. You can view some of the reaction below...

Gareth Southgate was very complimentary of Saka in his post-match interview.

"I had to catch up with him a couple of days ago," he said, per the Daily Mail.

"I suppose I was mindful coming back to Wembley, but really I just emphasised what he will now recognise from the reception he got from the crowd, that my thoughts of him when I look at the summer are all positive.

"He will, I'm sure, have gained a lot of confidence and heart from the reception he got before the game. And then the reception of his team-mates when he scored I think shows you what they think of him.

"It's a lovely, lovely story for him to get his goal on his birthday as well. From my perspective, he doesn't need closure.

"We think he's a super player, he's 20 years old, the rate he's progressed and the maturity he's played with, the talent that he has. He is a hugely exciting player and has already produced some big performances for England so no need, from our side, for closure."

