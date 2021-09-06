Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

England beat Andorra 4-0 at Wembley on Sunday evening.

The Three Lions went into the game as overwhelming favourites and looking to make it five wins from five in their qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup.

They didn't have things all their own way, though.

Gareth Southgate's side took the lead in the 18th minute courtesy of Jesse Lingard's strike.

But, with 70 minutes remaining, the scoreline remained the same.

However, England's relentless pressure told and they scored three time in the final 20 minutes, with Harry Kane, Lingard and Bukayo Saka finding the net.

Roy Keane was working on ITV as a pundit for the match.

The Irishman is always great value and he couldn't resistant savaging Saka and Arsenal after the final whistle had sounded.

Reacting to Saka's post-match interview, Keane said: "Football is all about dealing with disappointment.

"Saka has reacted well, he seems a good kid.

"Obviously nice day for him today, obviously scoring with a header.

"I'm sure he's going to enjoy the win because he's not getting many at club level."

Savage. Arsenal have had a very poor start to the season and are currently bottom of the Premier League table with three losses from three.

Even during the international break they can't escape from that misery.

Saka had earlier expressed his pleasure at England's convincing victory.

"This is what I dream about to play at Wembley, in front of my friends and family, a crowd and score on my 20th birthday so really happy," he said, per the Daily Express.

"I think it means a lot, it really made a difference for me [response following penalty miss] only just now I can hear so many fans cheering my name so it means everything to me and shows that everyone supports me through thick and thin so it’s nice.

"I’m really happy with the reception everyone gave me, it really shows how proud they are of me and I think that meant a lot for me and made me want to give my all and obviously I’m happy that we got the win.

"It's the perfect birthday present for me. I’m really happy we got the win and that I celebrate my birthday like this."

