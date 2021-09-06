Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Nico Rosberg threw a bit of a cat among the pigeons on Sunday afternoon in claiming that Netflix had been invited to film George Russell signing his contract with Mercedes for 2022, with them obviously aiming to show it in the next series of 'Drive to Survive.'

A lot of the talk around Formula 1 off of the track in recent weeks has been over the future of Russell, with it looking as though we could get an official announcement on his destination for next season before the Italian Grand Prix this weekend.

Many are of the opinion that he'll be joining the Silver Arrows to replace Valtteri Bottas, too, and Rosberg parted with some inside information on Sky Sports' F1 coverage on Sunday afternoon after the Dutch Grand Prix.

The 2016 world champion said:

“By the way, on George Russell, I’ve got a rumour.

“A certain streaming service [Netflix] was called into the office of Toto to film the signature.

“That’s the rumour that’s circulating in the paddock for George Russell.”

Netflix, of course, have run their 'Drive to Survive' series for a few years now and have managed to provide some really candid clips, of which Russell penning his deal would certainly be one.

Of course, we'll have to wait for the next series next year to watch that in particular, but the confirmation of that actually happening could well come about in the next few days as we head to Monza.

