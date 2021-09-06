Call of Duty Vanguard: Killstreaks Leaked Across Social Media

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Vanguard is only two months away and players will be excited to hear that the killstreaks for the game have been leaked on social media.

The game, set in World War II, got many players wanting to play the game after they revealed the trailer during an in-game Warzone event.

When Vanguard releases, we will be treated to both a great campaign and multiplayer mode, but there is the possibility that other game modes could be added to the game.

The franchise has been successful for decades, and there is no doubt that Vanguard will continue this success.

Read More: Call of Duty Vanguard: Release Date, Leaks, Campaign, Multiplayer, Zombies and Everything You Need To Know

Leak Reveals Killstreaks for Call of Duty Vanguard

Multiplayer mode is the most popular game mode in Call of Duty, and we will most likely see this continue in Vanguard.

Players who manage to get a lot of kills in a row will be granted killstreaks and these killstreaks get better and better with the more kills you get.

Although not officially confirmed, the killstreaks you can get in Vanguard have been leaked by reliable leaker MW2Ghost.

The killstreaks leaked for Vanguard are:

3 kills: Intel

4 Kills: Spy Plane

4 Kills: Counter Spy

5 Kills: Gilder Bomb

5 Kills: Care Package

6 kills: Strafe Run

10 kills: Dogs

Most of these killstreaks will be known, but Intel is a new one which players will not know about. According to leakers, Intel is similar to the personal radar killstreak we have seen in former Call of Duty games.

These killstreaks will be a lot of fun to use, and players will be wanting to reach 10 kills so that they can unleash the dogs on their opponents.

With the game releasing on Friday November 5th, we expect a lot more information to come out over the next few weeks, including official confirmation on the killstreaks.

It will be intriguing to see whether there will be killstreaks past 10 kills, and whether something similar to a nuke will be in the game.

In old Call of Duty games, the nuke required players to get a 25 killstreak, and it would be great to see something similar implemented in Vanguard.

Enter the September Giveaway to win a PS5

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News