Chris Eubank Jr has his sights set on a super-fight against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in 2022 as he believes the event would fill 'the biggest stadium' in Britain.

The former WBA interim middleweight champion will face German pro boxer Sven Elbir at the SSE Arena in London on October 2.

But the 31-year-old already has one eye on a lucrative blockbuster bout against Canelo Alvarez, 30, if he can find a way past Elbir.

Eubank Jr told Sky Sports: "He's the only one I would move up a weight again to fight and yeah, he is running out of guys to fight.

"Nobody wants to fight him and the guys that do want to fight him, [they] don't actually want to fight him.

"They want to get in the ring and survive and not get knocked out, and get their pay day.

"I don't care about any of that. I want to beat him. I want to fight fire with fire. The fans know that.

"That fight is definitely a fight that can happen, and I think next year, we'll be pushing hard for that."

Eubank Jr (30-2, 22 KOs) is back at home in Brighton to finish off his training camp and couldn't resist a dig at his old rival Billy Joe Saunders.

Saunders, 32, was forced to undergo surgery to repair his broken eye socket after he suffered a beating at the hands of the Mexican earlier this year.

But Eubank Jr remains undeterred.

"I mean who else is there? Beats Saunders, beats Callum Smith, there's nobody else," he added.

"It would fill the biggest stadium."

Eubank Jr admits he has got nothing against Alvarez personally.

In fact, he regards it as strictly business, since he just wants to prove he is the best in the world.

"It's not even a UK thing, it's a world thing," he explained. "Who else in the world does everyone want to see fight Canelo? You've got Caleb Plant but there's all this politics.

"Nobody at middleweight is trying to fight him. Golovkin has fought him twice already.

"People want some new, fresh blood to get in there and test him and that's me."

Chris Eubank Jr vs Sven Elbir will air live and exclusively on Sky Sports, with tickets available to purchase via boxxer.com/tickets.

