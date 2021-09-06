AEW All Out: Ruby Soho, formerly Ruby Riott, makes dream debut after WWE departure

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dori Prange has burst out of the blocks to mark a new chapter in her wrestling career, debuting on All Elite Wrestling on the All Out pay-per-view.

The former WWE star, who went by the ring name Ruby Riott, has shed the skin of her former gimmick and reinvented herself as Ruby Soho on the AEW stage.

Soho debuted in the chaotic Casino Battle Royale event and came out on top to win a chance at competing for the AEW Women's World Championship.

As per the usual rules of Casino Battle Royale, suits were dealt before the Joker of the pack was revealed and entered the ring as the final competitor.

Soho was Sunday night's Joker of the event and she definitely used the opportunity to her advantage.

The final three left in the ring were Soho, Thunder Rosa, and Nya Rose. An intense final few minutes had spectators in the Now Arena clamouring for the former WWE star to dispatch her opponents and clinch the win.

Spurred on by the support, Soho eliminated Rosa to pick up the victory and her shot at defeating Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. for the AEW Women's title.

During her time on WWE, fka Ruby Riott created the iconic tag team Riott Squad, alongside Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan. The three women were known for being heels on both the SmackDown and Raw brands.

The group went its separate ways after two years during the dramatic 2019 WWE Superstar Shake-up. Morgan was drafted onto SmackDown Live, disbanding the trio.

The Riott Squad was reunited last year but eventually disbanded once again after fka Riott was released from the franchise back in June of this year.

Just two weeks later, the squad's ring leader went on to sign for AEW, where we can definitely see exciting things happen for Soho.

