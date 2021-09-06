Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant: Where will the fight take place?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez will take on the unbeaten and highly respected Caleb Plant in what will be a super middleweight title fight.

The boxing world will be drawn to the hugely regarding Mexican superstar once more who will put his belts on the line once more, on the back of an impressive victory over Billie Joe Saunders in his last bout.

Like Saunders, Plant is no slouch and the American will be looking to take the WBC, WBA and WBO titles from Canelo's hands.

With Plant currently holding the IBF super middleweight championship crown, this will effectively be a unification bout - with the winner taking the lot when the two men come face to face on 6th November 2021.

But having lost just once in his last 59 fights, it will be a major surprise if Plant were to come away as the unified champion - with many expecting Canelo to retain.

Where will Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant take place?

The mecca of boxing will host Canelo's fight with Plant - as the two are set to lock horns inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada. A place that Canelo has made his own during his hugely successful professional career.

Whether Plant can produce a stunning victory against all odds - remains to be seen. That being said, the American is no pushover and will not be looking to lie down for an easy pay day.

Canelo's last defeat was against Floyd Mayweather back in September 2013 - where he lost his WBC and The Ring light middleweight belts, with Plant still unbeaten himself.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in this one, with Canelo coming to the end of his career while Plant is only just getting started.

