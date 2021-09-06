Will GTA Remastered Trilogy be available for PS4?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It has been heavily rumoured that the Grand Theft Auto series will be getting the makeover that fans have wanted for years.

While nothing has been confirmed so far, the social media stir that it has caused has been seismic, with huge segments of the gaming community hugely excited to see the likes of GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas remastered.

This means that Claude, Tommy Vercetti and Carl Johnson, all of the protagonists from the aforementioned titles, will appear in a more crisp and clean fashion.

While the games were released for the PS2 back in the early 2000s, visually they are outdated in comparison to some of the latest titles hitting the market - but equally as loved.

With new consoles from Sony and Microsoft hitting the shelves over the past 12 months, gamers have been wondering whether PS4 players will be left behind or carried forward.

GTA Remastered Trilogy PS4

At this time, it has not yet been confirmed whether or not players on the PS4 will get the opportunity to play the remastered trilogy for Grand Theft Auto.

While we are fairly confident the games will be specifically designed for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, possibly PC too, it is not yet clear whether the PS4 will get the same lavished treatment on what is easily one of the most seismic franchises in terms of its fanbase.

Information is still limited regarding this at the moment. But fear not! We will monitor announcements from Rockstar over the coming months and update this section of the article as soon as more details are revealed in due course - stay tuned!

What are your thoughts on the GTA Remastered Trilogy? Do you think it will be a success? Is it something that you will add to your gaming wishlist? Or should be kept in the pages of history where it belongs? Get in touch and let us know!

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

