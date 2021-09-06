Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Eddie Hearn has hit out at criticism of Anthony Joshua's incredibly lean physique and claimed he looks like 'an absolute unit' ahead of his upcoming clash with Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua's return to the ring is two weeks away and his plans for a home brawl with Tyson Fury begin with defending his belts against the Ukrainian.

But some boxing fans have been quick to attack AJ and have questioned his new look.

However, Hearn has quickly moved to dismiss suggestions that he has lost far too much weight, as he insists he can't see that much difference in comparison to his frame for some of his previous fights.

"He didn't look small to me," Hearn told Pep Talk UK.

"He looks massive. He looks like an absolute unit, to be honest with you.

"His legs look huge, and powerful, and fast. With them, it's never a case of, 'I'm going to drop weight. What am I weighing today?'"

1 of 18 Where was Anthony Joshua born? London Southampton Bournemouth Watford

The promoter also added that the reason for Joshua's new and improved physique is largely due to the fact that he is taking the sport far more seriously than when he first turned professional.

"The difference in the training over the years is that he's gone from a guy that was lifting weights and doing a lot of power stuff to a guy that is boxing," he explained.

"More sparring, more time on your feet, more time in the ring, more time on the pads, more rounds on the bag.

"That's what's going to get you fitness over time. Before, he was extremely explosive, but after the tank was empty, how do you go through those championship rounds?

"When he boxed Dillian, when he boxed Martin, and when he boxed Klitschko, he didn't really know what he was doing.

"He was just big, strong, and tough with attributes and good fundamentals. Now he's well-rounded and knows and understands the game. That makes you so much more difficult to beat."

He also went on to claim that he thinks Joshua's training camp in Sheffield is similar to that of his former opponent Wladimir Klitschko.

"He's doing really good, I'm very proud of AJ, I know that sounds a bit cheesy, but he's built himself into a great fighter," he added.

"He's a great individual and a great person, but he's also learnt and taken bits of knowledge over the years, and really created a special place there in Sheffield.

"I mean, you know, you've got the Team GB, it's just such a great place.

"And a shout out as well to KD, you know, his guy, who has built a great camp for him, great sparring, everything's so professional - it's so similar to Klitschko camp.

"You've got seven or eight sparring partners, but they're training, they're not just sitting there on their a---- waiting for a call, they're training with him, they're getting in there and doing three rounds, right, bring in the next one.

"He's taking this really seriously and he's getting better every day. This is the kind of fight that, when he wins this fight, I want people to say, 'You're a pound-for-pound great', because if you look at the level of opposition he's faced, he don't get the credit he deserves.

"And if he beats Usyk, who is on the pound-for-pound list, albeit as a cruiserweight, you've got to give AJ the credit and say, 'You're a pound-for-pound great fighter.'"

Read more: Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk: Date, Odds, Tickets, Stats, Live Stream, Card And Everything You Need To Know

News Now - Sport News