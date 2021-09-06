Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Max Verstappen took victory at his home race at the weekend as Formula 1 made its return to Zandvoort for the Dutch Grand Prix for the first time since 1985.

A popular track with drivers for its old-school nature, the atmosphere throughout the weekend on the North Sea coast was fantastic and naturally stepped up even further once Max had crossed the line in first place.

Indeed, it was a top weekend for all connected with the Red Bull driver and, unsurprisingly, he kicks off our two winners, two losers piece this time around...

Winner - Max Verstappen

The main reason we've returned to Zandvoort is because of Max's huge popularity in the country and that was evident from the very minute the paddock rocked up in the Netherlands.

Naturally, then, Verstappen had the pressure of a nation upon him as he sought to retake the lead in the Drivers' standings from Lewis Hamilton.

That he did, too, with a fine drive out in front, seemingly having enough pace to cover whatever Mercedes and Hamilton could throw at him.

Loser - McLaren

It was a tough weekend from the off for McLaren with qualifying seeing Lando Norris bow out in Q2 and the race itself yielding just a point with the Briton coming home in 10th ahead of Daniel Ricciardo in 11th.

Added to that, we saw Ferrari earn a double-points finish well above the McLarens and that rather compounded the misery for the British team.

They'll be eager to bounce back this weekend, then, with the Italian Grand Prix up next.

Winner - Pierre Gasly

Gasly had another top weekend at the wheel of his AlphaTauri as he continues to show he's one of the shining lights outside of the very top teams.

He stuck his car on fourth place on the grid in qualifying and spent much of the race running around in P4, too, proving largely untroubled by the field behind him.

Another strong points finish for the Frenchman, as his stock continues to rise.

Loser - Aston Martin

Aston Martin had a weekend to forget in all truth, with them unable to make waves in qualifying - Sebastian Vettel fell foul of traffic to be eliminated in Q1 - and the race proved just as forgettable.

They'd actually hoped Zandvoort might suit their car a little better than it did but ultimately they were off of the pace and the weekend was rather summed up by Vettel's spin mid-race at turn three - he at least kept it running.

Two laps down on the leaders and a 12th and 13th place to show for their efforts means they'll be eager to get to Monza as soon as possible.

