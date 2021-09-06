Call of Duty Vanguard Beta: Maps leaked ahead of technical playtest

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Vanguard details continue to get leaked ahead of the all-important beta test that huge segments of the gaming community are looking forward to.

Sledgehammer Games have been working ferociously hard over the past 12 months to give us an all-new spin on the hugely successful franchise that has grown to be a household name.

While CoD was derived on the events of World War II, Vanguard deep dives us once Nazi Germany have been defeated, with a new faction aiming to take over in their place.

This is something that we have not seen before and provides an exciting new spin on the series - generating huge excitement in and around the industry.

While the Champion Hill Alpha on PlayStation was a success, Xbox players will now get their chance to get their hands on the all-new CoD.

Call of Duty Vanguard Beta Maps

While some details had been unveiled online regarding the beta already, more information emerged. This time, in relation to what maps will be included.

Thanks to the ever-reliable Tom Henderson on Twitter, we found out that the following maps will be included on the Call of Duty Vanguard Beta:

Hotel Royal

Gavutu

Red Star

Hotel Royal has been described as a "night map" that will be surrounded by night sirens and flames. Gavutu will be based on the real-life beach located on the Solomon Islands and Red Star will be a Soviet-based snow map - providing plenty of variety for gamers to get stuck into.

