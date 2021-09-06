WSL: Opening weekend a success as fans buzz over "amazing" new analysis

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Women's Super League has returned and fans could hardly believe their eyes as they watched the new lucrative broadcast deal live up to its promises.

After acquiring television rights along with the BBC, Sky Sports delivered never-before-seen coverage and analysis on the English league to set the bar high for the 2021/22 season.

For newcomers, it was the perfect way to get them into the sport. For long-time fans, it was an emotional milestone in growing the women's game.

Supporters were starstruck as Karen Carney and Casey Stoney previewed the first match of the season with some in-depth player analysis.

Manchester United were set to get the season underway with a home fixture against Reading and in the build-up, the two ex-England internationals discussed tactics and statistics while using the famous Sky Sports interactive board.

Throughout the weekend, behind-the-scenes player content was shown during breaks, and reporters spoke on air to players and managers for quality post-match interviews. Both the BBC and Sky Sports delivered the coverage on their main channels.

Sky Sports have also created a separate WSL Twitter and are feeding the women's content onto the main sports page of their website.

It wasn't just fans who celebrated this huge moment for women's sport either – players both past and present have praised the broadcast giant for its groundbreaking approach to delivering football content.

West Ham captain and WSL veteran Gilly Flaherty wrote on Twitter: "To everyone before us, THANK YOU. You are the reason we are in this position and for that we will be FOREVER grateful."

Take a look at some of the best reactions to the opening weekend of the WSL and the coverage that came with it...

The Women's Super League will return to action this weekend on Saturday, September 11th. West Ham will get the second game-week of the season underway against Aston Villa.

News Now - Sport News