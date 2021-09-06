Call of Duty Vanguard: Three Weapons Revealed in Leaks

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Call of Duty community are excitedly waiting for the release of Vanguard and they will be over the moon to see that some of the weapons coming to the game have been leaked.

The latest game coming to the franchise promises to be one of the best and a lot has been revealed officially by the developers and also in leaks.

The weapons are the most important part of the game, and there are always guns which are a lot more powerful than others.

We will see some guns from past games as Vanguard is set in World War II, but many will be hoping that some new weapons will be coming to the game.

Three Weapons Revealed in Leaks in Call of Duty Vanguard

These latest leaks have been revealed by @TheMW2Ghost on Twitter and the reliable leaker has revealed three of the guns coming to the game.

The guns coming to the game fall into three different weapon categories and they are:

The RATT (Pistol)

The Sten (Submachine Gun)

M1 Garand (Rifle)

Many will know the M1 Garand very well as it has been in various Call of Duty games like World at War and was one of the starter guns in the very popular zombies game mode.

Despite only three weapons being revealed, players should be excited over these leaks as it should mean a lot more are revealed in the near future.

The pistol will most likely be the weakest out of these weapons, whilst the submachine gun will deliver the most damage in the shortest period of time. The rifle will be great for long range battles, especially if you use a good sniper scope.

There will be other weapons available in these classes, so it will be very interesting to see whether these three guns are the most powerful in their category. We won’t probably find this out until the game is released.

No doubt more weapons will either be confirmed or leaked in the near future and when they are, we will provide the updates right here.

Vanguard looks like it has all the elements needed to succeed as a great game and hopefully the upcoming game meets expectations.

