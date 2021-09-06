Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Why didn’t Liverpool spend more in the summer?

That’s a question many Kopites have been asking since the closure of the transfer window with only £36 million signing Ibrahima Konate to show for it.

It’s a story that Liverpool fans are all too familiar with, though.

While they signed Diogo Jota, Thiago and Kostas Tsimikas last summer, it was an outlay far inferior to that of their rivals.

A year previously, they didn’t sign any senior player after their Champions League triumph.

That’s three disappointing summers in a row.

Many Liverpool fans have had enough and are now seriously questioning owners, Fenway Sports Group.

So why aren’t Liverpool spending?

Well, the ever-brilliant Swiss Ramble has produced an incredibly detailed thread explaining everything.

It begins: “Many Liverpool fans are unhappy that their club has not bought more players in this summer’s transfer window. This thread looks at where the money has gone, reviews the #LFC business model under FSG and explains why the approach is less restrained at other clubs.”

It starts off by explaining how Liverpool’s spending compares to that of Premier League rivals.

Swiss Ramble explains how everything looks healthy for Liverpool financially.

However, he goes on to explain how “all the revenue has been eaten up by higher costs.”

Their wage bill - including all staff - is the second highest in England.

He then goes into detail about ‘player amortisation’ and how they expense transfer fees over the length of their contract.

And that is why they have had less money available to them than other Premier League clubs.

They’ve also spent money on the Main Stand development and their new training ground.

Meanwhile, FSG have only put in £136m into the club in the last 10 years compared to £837m at Manchester City.

It also reveals that Liverpool are less willing to fund transfers by paying in instalments compared to others.

The thread suggests that Liverpool lost £152m over the last two seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic. Of course, they’re not alone in that problem.

The thread finishes with a summary of FSG’s business model and that they’re taking a “calculated risk” with their approach.

It’s just a good thing they have Klopp at the helm and producing miracles…

