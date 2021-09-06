Liverpool Transfer News: Big claim emerges on Kylian Mbappe 'opportunity'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool are set to be frustrated in their attempts to sign Paris Saint-Germain and France ace Kylian Mbappe, according to Get French Football News' Adam White.

How strongly have Liverpool being linked with Mbappe?

The Merseyside club had the opportunity to bolster their attacking options during the summer transfer window.

Liverpool had been linked with the 22-year-old before the market even opened for business, with Mbappe seeking a move away from current employers PSG having missed out on the Ligue One title to Lille last season.

However, Mbappe has remained in the French capital after failing to secure a late switch despite entering the final 12 months of his contract and, according to Spanish media outlet Sport, rejecting a new PSG deal worth €25million-per-year.

Instead, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was made to settle for just one fresh face heading to Anfield before the window slammed shut, with central defender Ibrahima Konate making the £36million switch from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.

What has Adam White said about Mbappe?

Real Madrid have made no secret of their wish to sign 2018 World Cup winner Mbappe, who has scored 135 goals in just 175 appearances since joining PSG from Monaco four years ago.

La Liga giants Real Madrid saw an initial bid of £137million rejected by PSG less than a week before the deadline, while a follow-up offer of £146million was also turned down.

Real Madrid lodged a £171.7million bid on deadline day, but PSG opted against responding to the proposal.

Ligue One expert White believes Mbappe is seeking a move to the Santiago Bernabeu and not Anfield.

He told GMS: "In theory, Liverpool could move for him. Can they afford him? I guess next summer he will be out of contract so it would be an ideal opportunity to go and sign him without a transfer fee.

"There's an opportunity but the feeling is it's Real Madrid or PSG and that's it.

"He is weighing up his options publicly and if he does leave PSG at the end of his deal, there is an opportunity for someone.

"I think a move to Liverpool is unlikely and he'll either stay at PSG or go to Real Madrid."

How has Mbappe performed this season?

Despite wanting a move away from PSG, Mbappe has started the season in scintillating form.

He has scored three goals in his first four appearances and contributed two assists in the process.

Although he played the full 90 minutes in France's draw with Bosnia last week, he was forced to miss the stalemate with Ukraine at the weekend due to a calf injury.

