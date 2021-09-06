Black Ops Cold War Season 5 Reloaded: What is the release date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Black Ops Cold War Season 5 Reloaded is on its way and many Call of Duty players will be wondering when it will go live.

These huge mid-season updates are very appreciated by the fan base as it brings a bunch of new content as well as bug fixes.

The latest game in the franchise is a big hit with the Call of Duty community and no doubt this update will meet fans’ expectations.

Not only will we see map changes, we will also see a new operator as well as new weapons and maps.

What is the release date for Black Ops Cold War Season 5 Reloaded?

Players will be wanting to know when Season 5 reloaded goes live and they will be pleased to know that it is happening shortly.

It has been officially confirmed that Black Ops Season 5 reloaded will go live on Thursday 9th September. It was due to be on the 7th but has been pushed back.

For those in the UK, the update should be available to download early in the morning around 8-10AM as this is when Call of Duty normally releases their updates.

This reloaded update releasing so soon is obviously exciting news and hopefully Cold War meets the expectations of the fan base.

Their midseason updates have done really well in the past, and one of their best was when they did an action movie heroes event. This saw Rambo and John McClane be available as Operators for players.

Players will be over the moon to hear that the new operator is Hudson. This is the agent who has played a huge role in the Black Ops story over the years.

The update size is always a big question for Call of Duty fans due to the fact that some of the latest updates have been huge. This has frustrated many, so we are hoping that the update size is not as big for Season 5 reloaded.

