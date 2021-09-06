W Series: Jamie Chadwick & Alice Powell ready for "tight fight" for 2021 title

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The W Series title race is closer than it's ever been as the championship enters the final two races of the season.

Reigning champion Jamie Chadwick has been hotly contested by Alice Powell throughout the entire campaign and a win for the latter at Zandvoort saw a changing of the guard at the top of the table.

Powell now leads the drivers' standings but is level on points with Chadwick after the Dutch Grand Prix last weekend.

The extra year W Series fans waited for the return of the championship is already proving to be worthwhile as a nail-biting finale in Mexico is promised.

Powell, who started in P2 and clinched the win at Zandvoort on Saturday, is expecting a "tight fight" between her, Chadwick, and even Emma Kimilainen, who still has a mathematical chance of winning the series.

"It's going to be super close, especially when you're tied on points," the Racing X driver said. "I know how quick Jamie is, she's shown that all through 2019 and any series that she's driven in, to be honest."

Indeed, Chadwick dominated the inaugural season of the W Series, finishing 34 points ahead of third-place Powell and ten above her closely contested opponent, Beitske Visser.

But despite not leading this year as comfortably as she did in 2019, Chadwick admitted "the approach is still the same" as she eyes the final race of the season next month.

"This year it's been very different, one weekend I'm leading, the next weekend Alice is leading. It's just exciting to have this much competition in the W Series and to be heading into the final round this closely fought."

Both Brits currently have three wins each this season and at least one of them has been on every single podium since the 2021 campaign started.

It's going to be a title battle that goes right down to the wire, with no room for error in these final two races.

The penultimate leg of the championship will get underway after the break. Circuit of the Americas awaits the drivers on October 23rd for the USA Grand Prix in Austin, Texas before the grand finale in Mexico City the following weekend.

