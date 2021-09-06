Apex Legends Season 11 New Legend: What we know so far

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Apex Legends Season 11 could be the last new addition of content before the end of 2021 and the developers are expected to finish the year with a bang.

Emergence introduced the mysterious Seer to the fold and almost immediately became the character of choice for large segments of the gaming community - with some even complaining that he was somewhat overpowered.

It was the same story with Valkyrie, who was added to Apex during Season 9 (Legacy) and the same comments were being made about her. That being said, it is most likely that the newest legend in Season 11 will provide similar feedback.

While Season 11 may be quite a way away currently, there is no harm in looking ahead to what gamers can expect just in time for the festive season.

Respawn gave us Holo-Day Bash and Horizon was the new face of the franchise last year, with her Spacewalk, Gravity Life and Black Hole abilities.

Apex Legends Season 11 New Legend

It is way too early to tell you at this stage who the newest legend will be for Apex Legends Season 11, and no leaks have emerged online as of yet, which is a surprise, to say the least.

As the weeks pass by, we expect more information and details to emerge ahead of its estimated November 2021 release date.

Whatever we end up with, expect him/her to be one of the most powerful legends in the game who gamers will flock in their masses to take control of.

However, fear not! We will update this section as soon as Respawn or EA unveil their poker hand so stay tuned!

