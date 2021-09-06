Call of Duty Vanguard: Brand New Perk Leaked

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leaks have surfaced on Twitter revealing the details behind a brand new perk coming to Call of Duty Vanguard.

The game looks to be bringing a lot of cool new features to the franchise, and also changing some of the features we see in a Call of Duty game.

From the trailer, we can see that the game is set around the World War II era, but some seem to think that the campaign will be set just after the war.

We are seeing so many leaks around Vanguard lately, and we are bound to see even more in the next couple of weeks as we get closer to its release.

Brand New Perk Coming to Call of Duty Vanguard Leaked

This fresh leak has surfaced on social media via TheMW2Ghost and they have not just revealed the name of the perk, but also the details behind it.

The tweet posted told us the perk is called Radar. This perk will show enemies on the map when they fire an unsilenced weapon.

This sounds like it will be a very powerful perk to use and it will give players a great advantage over their opponents in multiplayer.

No doubt many will be wanting to unlock it and use it when Vanguard releases. For now we are not sure how it will be unlocked but it will most likely require players to reach a certain level.

It was also revealed that this new perk will be in the Perk 2 category, and with players only being able to use one perk from each category, you will have to choose wisely.

Typically, fan-favourite perk ghost is in this category so it will be a very hard decision to make.



It is good to see Vanguard is not just using all the perks we already know, but is also making new ones for players to enjoy.

Judging by fan reaction so far, it seems like a lot of the Call of Duty community are thoroughly excited by this new perk. A lot of the new things that are coming to Vanguard are getting a great reaction so the developers are doing everything right at the moment.

