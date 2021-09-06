Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton made headlines yet again as the Red Bull ace won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday.

Victory always tastes that bit sweeter when done against one of your fiercest rivals. It was fitting that the first Dutch Grand Prix in 36 years was won by the Dutch driver, a moment for all the home fans to savour for a long time.

Hamilton and Verstappen were neck and neck until the later stages of the race, where the Brit dropped off.

Verstappen appeared surprised by the gap created and asked his Red Bull engineer comically, “Is he complaining about something or what?”

Fair to say his teammate was surprised, as he responded: "Think his tyres are done."

The question had fans wondering if it was a joke or if he was serious, but either way, it goes to show just how well Verstappen knows Hamilton...

The massive victory for the Red Bull star pushed him back to the top of the drivers' standings, above Hamilton, who has three fewer wins and is behind by three points.

The fans had a big part to play in making the Dutch Grand Prix an event for the ages. 72,000 fans giving their all, letting the racers know what they were thinking and creating a big Dutch sea.

Speaking about the atmosphere, Verstappen said: “As you can hear, it’s incredible. Obviously, the expectations were high going into the weekend, and it’s never easy to fulfil that, but I’m just so happy to win here, to take the lead in the championship as well.

“It’s just an amazing day. The whole crowd… it’s incredible. Mercedes tried to make it difficult for us but we countered them all the time really well. We can be really pleased with the whole team performance today.”

Clear to see, the Dutch Grand Prix will live fondly in the mind of Verstappen, who will look to remain top going into the Italian Grand Prix.

