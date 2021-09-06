WWE Survivor Series 2021: Date, Location, Match Card, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE Survivor Series is back and fans will be allowed to attend the event for the first time in two years.

Last year's event took place at the ThunderDome behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic that prevented sport and businesses right across the country, with the public forced to undergo restrictions with one of those being attending wrestling meets.

However, they are no longer running which means that the WWE Universe can head to Survivor Series and cheer on their favourite superstars such as Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins and many more.

Last year, "The Head of the Table" defeated Drew McIntrye in a Champion vs Champion match, with the typical brand duel being the main theme for the event.

Sasha Banks also toppled Asuka while Bobby Lashley got the better of Sami Zayn. Whether the results this year are similar or vastly different - remain to be seen.

But enough talk! Here is everything that you need to know about this year's Survivor Series.

Date

Survivor Series will take place on Sunday 21st November 2021.

Location

The Barclays Center in New York City, USA, will be the venue for this year's Survivor Series. Situated in the region of Brooklyn, the multipurpose arena has hosted an array of WWE events over the years.

While it has played host to multiple RAW, SmackDown, NXT, Main Event and 205 Live events over the years, it has not seen a PPV played out in its facility since TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs in December 2012.

The arena can hold a total of 17,000 spectators for concerts and is expected to be packed out for one of the biggest events in the WWE schedule.

Match Card

Survivor Series is a while away yet and with three PPVs to come beforehand, with Extreme Rules, Crown Jewel and Clash of Champions still to be played out.

Once the latter has come to a close, we will get an idea of who will be featured on the card itself and which superstars will be in the main event.

We will list all of the matches here once they are announced on both RAW and SmackDown.

Tickets

Tickets for this year's Survivor Series are yet to go on sale. But one of the main websites where you can make your purchase is the Barclays Center's official website.

We will update this section as soon as details become available regarding price, allocation and deadlines.

Enter the September Giveaway to win a PS5

You can find all of the latest WWE news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News