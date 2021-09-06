Call of Duty Mobile Season 8: New Battle Royale Map Launching

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 8 is on its way and players will be over the moon to hear that a new battle royale map will be coming when the season drops.

This is very exciting news, and battle royale games are hugely successful at the moment. We have seen Fortnite, Warzone and Apex Legends be big hits with the gaming community for many years now.

The Call of Duty franchise is very popular, so it was no shock to see them release a mobile game and continue to stay popular.

Implementing seasons was a great idea as it has kept players engaged and it is a great way to bring new content to the game.

New Battle Royale Map coming in Season 8

There have already been a lot of leaks around the new season, so it is no shock to see more surface and this time it is around the battle royale map.

The latest leaks have come from Mr.Ra1 Gaming and he released a video on YouTube discussing season 8. In the video, he revealed that players will be treated to a new map in battle royale.

For now, we do now have a lot of information around this map, we just know that it will be available to play when season 8 is released.

This new map could be based off an old map from the Call of Duty franchise, and we have seen old maps return a lot in Call of Duty.

It is great to hear that players will be able to use all the new weapons and skins in season 8 when this new map is available to play.

No doubt over the next few weeks we will find out a lot more about this new map, like its name and what it will look like. When we find out more we will provide you with all the updates right here.

