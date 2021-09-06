Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Romelu Lukaku has been on fire in the past few years.

The Belgian striker emerged into one of the world's best strikers after leaving Manchester United for Inter Milan in 2019.

In his two years at the Italian club, Lukaku notched 64 goals in 95 games.

His form in front of goal in the 2020/21 season helped Inter end their 11-year wait for a Serie A title.

Lukaku returned to Chelsea this summer in a record-breaking £97.5 million deal.

The Premier League now hosts two of the best strikers in world football: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lukaku.

But how does the Belgian compare to the Portuguese legend?

Lukaku was recently asked at a press conference about potentially beating Ronaldo's international goal tally, which currently stands at 111.

The Belgian was not impressed at all as he rubbished the question.

"Don't ever compare me to Cristiano Ronaldo, never," Lukaku said at a press conference, per Manchester Evening News.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is, for me, in the top three best players in the history of football," he continued. "I'm not going to rank him from first to third but he's in there.

"What he has achieved in football today for players of my generation is something exceptional.

"I was lucky enough to play against him in Italy and now that he's back in the Premier League, it's all good for English football.

"As for the rest, comparing statistics and all that, it's useless."

What a modest answer.

Lukaku clearly admires Ronaldo and all the extraordinary feats he has achieved during his incredible career.

He does have a chance of beating Ronaldo's record, though.

After notching in Belgium's game against Czech Republic on Sunday evening, Lukaku has scored 67 goals in 100 games for his country.

He's scored 50 goals in his last 50 games.

He's currently 44 goals behind the Manchester United man and Ronaldo will still add to his tally.

But Lukaku is eight years younger than the United star and, if he continues his scoring rate for his country, could easily score over 100 international goals.

