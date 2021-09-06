Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The 2021/22 Premier League season will truly get underway in just a few days' time.

Yes, we're well aware that the new campaign is already three games old, but proceedings never really gain momentum until the transfer window closes and the international break is out of the way.

Besides, let's pause and remember for a second that we will get to see Cristiano Ronaldo making his second Manchester United debut at the weekend. Now that's when things truly get real.

2021/22 Premier League

And as we wade through the final tracts of World Cup qualifiers, we thought it was only right to zoom out and look at every Premier League player that will be competing in the 2021/22 season.

While, sure, things might change in the January transfer window, we like to think that there will be very little movement as far as the creme de la creme of Premier League talent is concerned.

As such, your humble GIVEMESPORT writer has taken on the unenviable task of naming the best Premier League XI as things stand. Yup, the premise is as simple and divisive as that.

Ultimately, the deciding factor will be my person opinion, which is no more or less legitimate than yours, though my picks will be informed by the players' statistics and career as well as the eye test.

The best XI in the Premier League

Got it? Ok, well prepare to reach for your nearest picket sign and pitch fork because controversy is coming your way as I unveil my picks for the best XI in the Premier League right now.

GK: Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

This is an incredibly tough battle between Alisson and Ederson for my money, but it came down to one question: who would I want to bail me out in a game where my life depended on victory?

So, for all of Ederson's fantastic handling and distribution, I narrowly swung things in favour of his compatriot on the merit of all the fantastic do-or-die saves that he's made in a Liverpool shirt.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

At the end of the day, Alexander-Arnold wasn't as bad as people made him out to be last season and neither Kyle Walker nor Joao Cancelo were consistent enough to displace him from this spot.

As such, while I'm not saying that Alexander-Arnold will have this spot nailed on indefinitely, I've got to keep my faith in the full-back with 34 Premier League assists at just 22 years old for now.

CB: Raphael Varane (Manchester United)

Again, call me a nostalgist, but I'm not going to allow Ruben Dias' Herculean 2020/21 season to displace a juggernaut with four Champions League titles and a World Cup until proven otherwise.

CB: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

The best defender in the Premier League. Simple as. Moving on...

LB: Luke Shaw (Manchester United)

This decision was tougher than you might think because it ultimately comes down to whether we reward Andrew Robertson for greater longevity or Shaw for really setting the world alight in 2020/21.

However, with Shaw having flown under the radar for some impressive performances the season before and playing out his skin at Euro 2020, we're narrowly edging it to the United man for now.

CM: N'Golo Kante (Chelsea)

Special shoutouts to Rodri and Wilfred Ndidi, but there's nobody you'd rather have protecting your back four in world football - never mind just in the Premier League - than Kante when he's on song.

CM: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Surely, surely, this is the one selection that every single supporter can agree upon, right?

CM: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

And from one straightforward pick to another one. The central three really does pick itself and you simply can't overlook a midfielder with 43 Premier League goals in just 83 appearances.

RW: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Call him overrated until you're blue in the face, but the fact of the matter is that Salah competes for the Premier League Golden Boot every year regardless of Liverpool's overall form. He's a shoo-in.

ST: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

I'm willing to die on the hill that Kane is the most complete number nine in the sport and you needn't look any further than his record of 23 goals and 14 assists in the league last season for evidence.

Don't get me wrong, Romelu Lukaku is nipping at his heels, but if there's a striker that I'd back to provide the most goal contributions across a Premier League season then it's Kane.

LW: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Yes, yes, yes, we know this is slightly contrived and no, no, no, we don't think that Ronaldo will be playing out wide for United this season, but how could we possibly leave out an all-time great?

If we were being super strict about our positions then Heung-min Son would pip Sadio Mane to the post, but it's hard to imagine that either of them would possibly outscore Ronaldo in this team.

It feels like I've been harsh on Manchester City here, doesn't it? Ah well, there were certainly some tough calls along the way and I definitely wouldn't begrudge anyone for picking Dias or Ederson.

However, that's enough about my only ramblings on the Premier League's best players because we'd be fascinating to hear your own thoughts, so be sure to let us know on our social channels.

