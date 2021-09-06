Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jean-Pierre Adams has passed away at the age of 73.

Adams was one of the best defenders in France during the 1970s.

The centre-back played for the likes of Nimes, Nice and Paris Saint-Germain during a 14-year career.

He also represented his country on 22 occasions. He hung up his boots in 1981 at the age of 33, putting an end to a successful career.

A year later, on March 17, 1982, Adams underwent surgery to repair a ruptured ligament in his knee.

But the operation would end in tragedy.

There was a shortage of staff at the hospital that month as many of the employees were on strike.

Despite his anesthetist looking after eight patients, the surgery went ahead.

But an error made by the anesthesiologist starved his brain of oxygen. He suffered a cardiac arrest and brain damage as he slipped into a coma.

Tragically, Adams was still in that coma right up until his death on September 6, 2021.

Adams had been looked after by his remarkable wife, Bernadette, at their home in Nimes for the past 39 years.

For the past four decades, she devoted her life to caring for Adams, changing his clothes and preparing his food.

"No one ever forgets to give Jean-Pierre presents, whether it's his birthday, Christmas or Father's Day," Bernadette told CNN in 2020.

"We buy presents like a T-shirt or a jumper because I dress him in his bed - he changes clothes every day.

"I'll buy things so that he can have a nice room, such as pretty sheets, or some scent. He used to wear Paco Rabanne but his favourite one stopped so now I buy Sauvage by Dior."

She refused to consider euthanasia despite his condition.

His former clubs paid tribute to him in emotional statements.

PSG wrote: "PSG has lost one of its glorious former players. PSG offers its condolences to his family and loved ones."

While Nimes wrote: "This morning, we learned about the death of Jean-Pierre Adams. He played for Nimes on 84 occasions and alongside Marius Tresor, he formed the "Black guard" in the French national team.

"The club offers its most sincere condolences to his loved ones and family."

R.I.P, Jean-Pierre Adams.

