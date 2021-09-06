Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lionel Messi went viral earlier this week for a goal he scored in training.

On Monday evening, Messi was preparing for Argentina's World Cup qualifying match against Brazil.

Ahead of the game, the PSG star showed incredible accuracy while taking a free-kick.

His effort from roughly 25 yards couldn't have been placed any better as it nestled in the top corner.

No goalkeeper in the world would have had a chance of saving it.

Just a day after Messi's effort, Erling Haaland has gone viral for a goal he scored in Norway training.

A video, posted by Twitter user Haaland himself, shows the 21-year-old practicing his shooting.

He flicks the ball up to his coach, who then throws it up in the air for Haaland to volley.

The Dortmund star then produced an absolute rocket which nearly broke the net. Watch his goal below...

Wow. The power that Haaland possesses is absolutely frightening.

That's one reason why he is arguably the most coveted footballer in the world at the moment.

You have to spare a thought for the goalkeeper. He would have been in some pain had he managed to get a hand to Haaland's effort.

Football fans have been enjoying the goal on social media and you can view some reaction below...

It's expected that the 2021/22 season will be Haaland's last at Dortmund.

A clause in his contract means he will be able to buy for just €75million next summer.

Arsene Wenger believes that the youngster is destined to play for a Premier League club.

"I think that will happen [a move to England]," Wenger told Bild, per the Metro. "The economic power of the Premier League is too strong.

"‘English football is dominant because it is where the most money is. The best players always go the best way to make the most money.

"Haaland is likely to be the next high-profile goalscorer after Mbappe. He’s a super talent.

"His ambition, his will to score goals and the ability to fight in a duel [set him apart]. He’s there and wants to win, there is something in him that is great for a striker."

