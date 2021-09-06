Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Louis van Gaal had established himself as one of the charismatic and eccentric coaches in the world long before his reign in charge of Manchester United but it'd be fair to say the Dutchman introduced himself to a new generation while at Old Trafford.

Brought back into the world of elite club-level coaching for the first time in three years when United appointed him as David Moyes' successor in 2014, van Gaal's antics made for interesting viewing.

Whether it be throwing himself to the ground in a Premier League match against Arsenal or getting Chris Smalling's name wrong in a press conference, the former United boss was certainly worth his weight gold when it came to viral content.

Luckily, that remains the case to this day.

Now in his third stint in charge of the Dutch national team, the 70-year-old recently launched into a trademark outburst.

When it was put to him that his side were operating with a 5-3-2 system in the mould of Chelsea by journalist (who also labeled the formation as 'defensive'), the former Barcelona boss erupted (as you can see in ESPN's video below).

For his part, Memphis Depay looked extremely awkward and stared away from the journalists while laughing.

"You have zero knowledge about football," he said.

"You are a journalist who wants to share his vision, but you don't have a vision.

"With 532 you can attack very well. And hats off for Tuchel for showing it."

While van Gaal was the manager to have won Ajax - a club steeped in the tradition of the legendary Johan Cruyff - the Champions League, he has rarely been one to adhere to the Dutch way of playing.

In fact, Cruyff; one of the most revered figures in the game; once tried to block his appointment at his beloved Ajax back in 1991.

Still, van Gaal has been hugely successful over the course of his career and appears to be a big fan of Thomas Tuchel's work at Chelsea.

