Leeds attacker's Elland Road future doubted despite Victor Orta assurance

Presenter Joe Wainman has doubts about whether Leeds United winger Ian Poveda has a long-term future at the club.

What's the latest news involving Poveda?

The former England Under-20 international recently secured a season-long loan move to Championship side Blackburn Rovers, with Leeds' director of football Victor Orta insisting that the plan is for Poveda to return to Elland Road next year.

As quoted by the club's official website, Orta said: “We feel Ian can make an impact here in the future and we’ve been very impressed with how Blackburn have developed players such as Harvey Elliott at Liverpool.

“We hope Ian can get some game time and come back to us next season ready to fight.”

What has Wainman said about Poveda?

Despite Orta's comments, Wainman is not convinced that Poveda, who signed from Manchester City in January 2020, will ever make the grade at Leeds.

When asked whether he felt that Poveda's time at Leeds was up, Wainman said: “I still do even though the club have turned round and said he will return. Victor Orta etc. have said he will return. Maybe he has a barnstormer, look at Harvey Elliott at Blackburn, maybe that’s what they’re hoping for.

“But I’m just not sure, but I’m not sure on Poveda either as a player. He comes on, he shows flicks and tricks, but I’m just not sold on Poveda anyway.

“Some may say ‘it’s great, I want to see him come back’ and I get that but I look at the time he’s spent at all these big clubs. He’s never really stuck it out."

Does Poveda have a future at Leeds?

This season could be a make-or-break one for Poveda with regards to his future at Leeds.

The 21-year-old has been no more than a fringe player under Marcelo Bielsa over the last 18 months, making just 20 appearances during this time. Now, he has the chance to show his class in the Championship, and he started well when he provided an assist in Blackburn's 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough at the end of last month.

If he can continue to flourish in the second tier, he could force his way into Bielsa's plans once his loan spell is over.

However, if he fails to set the Championship alight, Leeds may decide that it is time to cut ties with Poveda, and try to cash in on him next summer.

