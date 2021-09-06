Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

One of the most frequent laments of modern day football is the rise in players swapping shirts.

Indeed, the 'proper football men' so often plastered across our television screens will cite the mere idea as a 'game's gone' moment, loudly pontificating that such things would never happen in their day.

You know, when football was 'real'.

While of course, supporters won't particularly enjoy seeing players representing their clubs going up and asking an opponent for a memento after a loss, is it really the biggest deal in the world?

There has to be more important things going on in the world.

Still, what happened after England's relatively routine win over Andorra at Wembley in Sunday's Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier was certainly interesting.

As the teams stood in the tunnel after the game, the ITV cameras spotted an Andorran player asking to swap shorts with Kieran Trippier, as you can see below.

The Atletico Madrid full-back, deployed on the left once again by Gareth Southgate, duly agreed and stripped down to his underwear before doing the same with his shirt and another opposition player.

Trippier referenced the incident on his Instagram page, joking that he "was running out of things to giveaway" after the game.

Swapping shorts is clearly not as common an occurrence as with shirts but, frankly, it seems cyncial to poke fun at the Andorran player in this instance.

Given some of the debate in regards to whether or not England should be paired against minnows in qualifiers, the Andorrans don't need passively condescending any further.

Still, it's hard to look away from the fact that playing at Wembley against a myriad of top stars will be a big deal for players from smaller countries and no one should begrudge them for trying to remember the occasion.

