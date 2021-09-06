Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Neymar has been one of the world's best players for a number of years.

Having burst onto the scene at Santos, the Brazilian moved to Barcelona in 2013.

After excelling at the Catalan giants for four years, Neymar signed for Paris Saint-Germain in a world record €222 million deal four years later.

Neymar has been tearing it up in France ever since.

There were concerns earlier this year that the 29-year-old would not be at the club much longer.

However, after months of speculation, he signed a new five-year contract with the club in May.

Months after signing his new deal, El Mundo have 'leaked' the terms of his contract in a sensational report.

They report that Neymar has so far cost PSG more than €489 million since he joined. He has a gross annual wage of €43.4 million which will rise to €50.6 million from next year.

But that's not all.

The Spanish newspaper have also revealed a bizarre clause in Neymar's contract that sees him paid a hefty sum of money per month.

They write that the Brazilian player earns a sum of €541,680 per month for being 'courteous, punctual, friendly, and available to fans.'

The clause requires him to 'have the courtesy to greet fans before and after each game', and says that he must avoid 'any adverse comment about the team's tactical choices.

He's also not allowed to make 'negative public comments about the club, those who work there and those who support it.'

Should he comply to all the above, Neymar can earn roughly €6.5 million-per-year. Imagine getting that sort of money for turning up to work on time and being nice to customers.

That's not all. Marca have also revealed that, thanks to numerous commercial contracts and the impact he had worldwide when moving to Paris, Neymar made an eye-watering €400m during his first season at the club.

No wonder he extended his stay earlier this year. Neymar is raking in an absolute fortune.

