Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Josh Taylor admits it would be a great 'honour' to share the ring with Manny Pacquiao someday, but doesn't see 'any benefit' at all in fighting the Filipino legend at this stage of his career.

The Scotsman had gotten into a furious argument with Pacquiao's trainer Freddie Roach, which prompted rumours of a potential fight between the pair.

However, Taylor didn't see much point in even entertaining the idea, as he insists Pacquiao is but a shadow of his former self.

Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs) was soundly beaten by Yordenis Ugas in what could be the last fight of his career.

"It would be a huge honour to share the ring with him," Taylor told GIVEMESPORT.

"It would be great. It would be like a dream come true. But is there any reward in it for me at this point in time?

"I don't think he looked great in that fight, I thought he looked old, his timing was off, a bit off the pace.

"If I then have a fight against Manny Pacquiao and beat Manny Pacquiao, it's like you beat an old Manny Pacquiao, an old has-been past his prime, so I'm not going to get any recognition for beating Manny Pacquiao.

"He's not the same Manny Pacquiao he once was, so although it would be a great honour to share the ring with him, I don't think I would have had any problems.

"But again he's forty-odd years old, he's still very dangerous, and it would still be a tough fight, don't get me wrong, I still think it would be quite a tough fight, but I would have won that fight.

"I don't think there would be any benefit to me apart from sharing the ring with my hero."

Taylor, 30, became Scotland's first undisputed champion in the four-belt era by defeating José Ramírez, 29, to unify his WBA, IBF and Ring magazine titles with Ramírez's WBC and WBO belts.

The undisputed super-lightweight champion of the world also revealed he was delighted to be reunited with his boyhood hero Ken Buchanan earlier this year.

"It was really cool," he added.

"Because years and years ago, Ken used to come and watch me train at my amateur gym, and he used to say that I could be a world champion one day if I train hard and this and that.

"He used to tell me all his fight stories and that kind of stuff and then I went on to win the world championship and proved him right and then I went on to unify the championships.

"After that, he came over for the second time, and I said to him, 'I need one more, Ken, I need one more, then I can be just like you'.

"He says, 'I hope you do son, I really hope you do, I would love to see that', and I went away and did it."

Taylor also spoke about his fellow countryman paying him a visit after his return to his home country, saying: "I came back home and he came to my house and saw the belts.

"He said 'Well done son, you've done it, brilliant stuff', and it was a really, really proud moment for me to say that I did it just like him.

"It's amazing to say that I'm the first British person to do it in the four-belt era, but the best part is I'm the first person to do it since Ken Buchanan, my childhood hero, over fifty years ago.

"I'm the first person to do it just like him, away abroad, so I'm really proud of that fact.

"I think it's the perfect ending to our story, so that's brilliant as well."

Read more: Josh Taylor has 'absolutely no doubt' in his mind he will beat Jack Catterall

News Now - Sport News