Tottenham Transfer News: Nuno was confident over move for £45m attacker

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Nuno Espirito Santo was certain he would succeed in raiding former club Wolverhampton Wanderers for Adama Traore, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

How close did Spurs come to signing Traore?

Nuno left Wolves at the end of last season, having mutually agreed to part ways, and was installed as Spurs' new head coach after a lengthy managerial search in June.

The Portuguese quickly set his sights on sealing a reunion with Spain international winger Traore, having signed him from Middlesbrough during his time at Molineux.

However, Spurs were unwilling to part with a hefty fee and instead tested the waters with a bid to take Traore on a season-long loan which included the view to a permanent £40million switch next summer.

With Wolves not being interested in sanctioning a move which did not include a sizeable up-front fee, Spurs failed to seal the deal for Traore and were unwilling to meet his current employers' £45million price tag.

What has Dean Jones said about the situation?

Jones believes Nuno was confident of being able to welcome the pacy winger to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

He told GMS: "I think Nuno thought he could get him and that's why they pursued it.

"Obviously, they tried their luck with a loan with a view to buy but it didn't make sense for Wolves to get a deal done quickly before the end of the window."

As a result, Nuno was made to contend with just five fresh faces heading to Spurs during his first transfer window at the helm.

Goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini and highly-rated central defender Cristian Romero made the move from Italian outfit Atalanta, while Bryan Gil joined from Sevilla with Erik Lamela moving in the opposite direction.

Teenager Pape Matar Sarr has been loaned straight back to Metz for the rest of the season after completing a switch to Spurs and Emerson Royal became the final signing as a £25.7million deal was agreed with Barcelona on deadline day.

How has Traore performed this season?

Traore has started all three of Wolves' Premier League fixtures so far this term but has failed to register a goal or an assist.

The 25-year-old also came on as a late substitute in the League Cup second round thumping of Championship strugglers Nottingham Forest last month.

Traore is currently on international duty with Spain and played 26 minutes in the World Cup qualifying defeat to Sweden before remaining on the bench against Georgia.

