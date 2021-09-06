Man United Transfer News: Insider says Solskjaer could return for £100m midfielder

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United could make a January move for sought-after West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

What's the latest news involving Rice?

Rice remains at West Ham despite being heavily linked with a move back to Chelsea, where he enjoyed time in the youth academy before moving onto West Ham following his release at the age of 14.

Manchester City also kept tabs on the England international during the transfer window, while Manchester United were told it would take a bid in excess of £100million to prise Rice away from the London Stadium.

However, the 22-year-old has rejected two contract offers from West Ham and, amid continued interest from both Manchester clubs, Chelsea and Liverpool, reports suggest Rice will only pen a new deal if a release clause is included.

It comes after Rice felt he was priced out of a move away from east London due to the Hammers' £100million asking price.

He remains contracted to West Ham until 2024, although the deal has the option of being extended by another 12 months.

What has Dean Jones said about Rice?

Transfer guru Jones believes, amid the uncertainty surrounding Rice's future, Manchester United could look to strike a deal for the midfielder in January.

He told GMS: "They might still go for Declan Rice, but we will have to wait and see.

"The financials around Declan Rice were so big that Manchester United decided not to go down that avenue in the transfer window, but they definitely like him."

While the Red Devils were unable to secure Rice's services, boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer completed four signings before the transfer window closed last week.

Goalkeeper Tom Heaton has returned to Old Trafford, while Jadon Sancho arrived from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund after negotiating a £73million switch.

Raphael Varane has beefed up United's defence following a £41million move from Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo sealed his move back to the red half of Manchester on deadline day.

How has Rice performed this season?

Rice has captained West Ham for every minute of the Premier League campaign so far and claimed an assist in the 4-1 win over Leicester City last month.

He is currently on international duty with England, having played a key role in the Three Lions' run to the Euro 2020 final during the summer, and scored in the 4-0 victory over Hungary last week before being left on the bench for the clash with Andorra at the weekend.

The 22-year-old earned praise from ex-England striker Gary Lineker following his goalscoring performance in Budapest.

