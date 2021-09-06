Man United transfer news: Fresh claim on Paul Pogba's future emerges

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones expects Real Madrid to show an interest in signing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba next year.

What's the latest news involving Pogba?

The Frenchman was linked with a move to PSG this summer but it failed to materialise as he stayed at Old Trafford.

However, he is now into the final year of his contract at United, meaning that he will be available on a free transfer next summer, unless he agrees a new contract with the club before then.

What has Jones said about Pogba?

Jones believes that it is unlikely that the 85-cap international will put pen to paper on a new deal with the Red Devils, and he expects Spanish giants Real Madrid to show an interest in signing Pogba in 2022.

He said: “Obviously in January he’s going to have offers on the table, and primarily he’ll want to see if Real Madrid come in for him or not if his dream is to go to Real Madrid. And now that they’ve got a deal for Camavinga done, I think it opens the door for them to focus on higher profile names in 2022, and I think Pogba on a free transfer is obviously one of those that they are going to look into.

“And there’s no doubt he’s interested in that. So, I think he’ll just play it out. I don’t think that he’ll sign a new Manchester United deal. I’m not ruling it out completely. But right now, it doesn't seem very likely."

Could Pogba stay at United?

Pogba has started this season strongly, delivering five assists in his opening three matches. Four of those came against Leeds United last month when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men picked up a dominant 5-1 win.

He is flourishing in United's midfield at the moment, and with the club having spent big over the summer to bring in Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo, this could tempt him to commit his long-term future to the Premier League club.

However, he has been linked with a move away for a while now, and the fact that he hasn't signed a contract extension yet suggests that he is not convinced that he should stay at Old Trafford beyond next summer.

As things stand, Pogba's future at United appears to be hanging in the balance.

