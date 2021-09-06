Chelsea transfer news: Borussia Dortmund star has been on their radar for 'the past year'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea have been keeping an eye on Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham for the past 12 months, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

What's the latest news involving Bellingham?

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise since joining Dortmund last summer, having been part of the England squad that made the Euro 2020 final in July.

He has also started this season in sparkling form, scoring once and providing two assists in his opening three Bundesliga appearances. This led to him making his first competitive start for England on Sunday as Gareth Southgate's men swept aside Andorra 4-0 at Wembley.

What has Dean Jones said about Bellingham?

Jones has claimed that Bellingham's performances have not gone unnoticed, and that Chelsea have been monitoring his progress. He has suggested that the Blues could make a move for him or Declan Rice next year.

Jones said: “Jude Bellingham is one as well. Bellingham’s been on their radar for the past year or so. And I think that situation is one they’ll start to explore further in the new year.

“He’s signed a new contract at Dortmund but he’ll know that Dortmund are a selling club if you’re willing to put up the right price so I think they’ll start a get an idea in the new year about what his valuation is, what the pros and cons are of him versus Rice, and what kind of money they’re going to have to spend on those two players.”

The Football Terrace: Ranking the best and worst football transfers this summer! How did your team do?

Would Bellingham be a better signing than Rice?

Right now, it could be argued that Rice is a little more proven at the highest level, having started all seven of England's games at the Euros this summer, while Bellingham was used sparingly.

However, Bellingham is four years younger than his fellow countryman and appears to have a huge future ahead of him. Furthermore, he seems to offer a slightly better balance between attack and defence when compared with Rice, who is mainly known for his ability to shield his back line.

1 of 12 Did Timo Werner score on his Premier League debut for Chelsea? Yes No

Bellingham is capable of affecting the game in the final third, as he showed by scoring in the Champions League against Manchester City last season.

Bearing this in mind, it could be a better long-term decision for Chelsea to opt for Bellingham over Rice if they look to bring in another midfielder in 2022.

News Now - Sport News