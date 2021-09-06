Leeds News: Recent squad development 'could be huge' for Bielsa and co.

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw could play a major role in Leeds' success this season, according to presenter Joe Wainman.

What's the latest news involving Forshaw?

The 29-year-old made his first appearance in nearly two years for the Yorkshire-based club in the Carabao Cup last month against Crewe Alexandra, following a torrid time with injuries since 2019.

Forshaw got just over an hour of game time under his belt as Leeds cruised to a 3-0 victory thanks to a brace from Jack Harrison and a rare goal from Kalvin Phillips.

What has Wainman said about Forshaw?

Wainman was delighted to see Forshaw back in action, and is now hopeful that he can put his injuries behind him and push on at Elland Road this season.

“I just hope he can get back to it and gets game time, ‘cause it would be huge for Leeds as well because he was great when he was playing in the Championship, especially at retaining possession, which we can see sometimes at Leeds United.

“It can go missing in the centre of the park, and it’s one into the other, one into the other, whereas when you have someone like Forshaw who can swivel 180, little pivot there, pass it off there, take it back, and he’s really good at that. And that’s what we need really, so I hope he gets fit and can play a big part this season because I know he wants it, the club will want it, Bielsa will want it too. It’s huge.”

Can Forshaw force his way back into Bielsa's side?

Despite making the matchday squad for each of Leeds' three league games so far this term, Forshaw has not featured for the side yet in the Premier League.

It appears that he has a difficult task on his hands to get back into Marcelo Bielsa's starting XI, given that the Argentine coach has experienced internationals at his disposal in the shape of Phillips, Mateusz Klich and Stuart Dallas.

The latter has not been used as a central midfielder in the top-flight this season, though, playing as a left-back and right midfielder instead, while Klich went off the boil in the second half of the 2020/21 campaign, registering just one top-flight goal contribution after the turn of the year.

With this in mind, a spot in the side could open up for Forshaw in the not-too-distant future, and it will then be up to him to prove his worth and re-establish himself in the team.

