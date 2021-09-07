Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Donny van de Beek has named his dream Manchester United 5-a-side team during an open and honest interview with Rio Ferdinand.

The Dutch midfielder, who has only featured sporadically for the Red Devils following his £35 million move from Ajax in September 2020, discussed a wide range of topics on Ferdinand’s YouTube show ‘Vibe with FIVE’.

Midway through the 55-minute chat, Van de Beek was asked to name the 5-a-side team that he believes would win a tournament in Man Utd training.

The 24-year-old named a rather unexpected quintet of players, omitting a host of big-name stars in the process.

Ferdinand had to double-check that Van de Beek understood the question but the Netherlands international was happy with his selection.

"That’s a good question,” the out-of-favour midfielder said. “I think I would pick Raphael [Varane]. I am a big fan of Juan [Mata] as well.

"You have to pick Bruno [Fernandes] because he scores a lot of goals and a lot of assists. I would go for Luke Shaw and Nemanja Matic.”

A surprised Ferdinand replied: “This is your 5-a-side team? Your 5-a-side team to win?

“Okay, wow. That’s surprising that you didn’t pick [Cristiano] Ronaldo, [Jadon] Sancho, [Edinson] Cavani, [Marcus] Rashford… You made a tactical decision, it’s fine, don’t worry!”

Van de Beek said: "I think this team would win. We have so many players, I have to make a tactical decision – the best players don’t always win, the team wins."

Here’s Van de Beek’s 5-a-side team on paper…

Van de Beek: Solskjaer is positive about me

Van de Beek is yet to play a single minute of first-team football this season but is hopeful that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will give him more opportunities after a loan move to Everton was blocked on transfer deadline day.

“They were clear they wanted me to stay here. The manager was really positive about me and he said: 'I need you and I want to keep you here’,” Van de Beek added.

"Of course, what I see here now in the beginning of the season is difficult, because I didn't play one minute, but he [Solskjaer] said ‘What I see every day in training, I see a different Donny now'.

"He was really positive about me and I'm feeling well. I'm in good shape so I hope that I can show the people that I improved a lot."

