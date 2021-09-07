West Ham Transfer News: Irons will 'revisit' Jesse Lingard situation

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham United have not given up hope of signing Jesse Lingard despite missing out on the former loanee during the window, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

What's the latest news on Lingard?

Creative midfielder Lingard is back at Manchester United after spending the second half of last season on loan at West Ham.

It was at the London Stadium where Lingard rediscovered his best form, scoring nine goals and contributing five assists in 16 appearances for the Hammers.

West Ham boss David Moyes made no secret of the fact he wanted to secure Lingard's services on a long-term basis due to the England international's stunning form.

However, a transfer failed to materialise after Lingard decided he wants to fight for his Manchester United future, with boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's backing.

It comes despite Lingard entering the final 12 months of his £75,000-per-week contract at Old Trafford.

What has Dean Jones said about Lingard?

Transfer insider Jones believes West Ham will make another push for Lingard's signature if he is unable to force his way into Solskjaer's preferred starting line-up before the January transfer window opens for business.

He told GMS: "They'll revisit it. There's no doubt about that because they'd love to have Jesse back.

"It's a waiting game now and it's all going to come down to his opportunities at Manchester United.

"He sees it as a last chance to prove to Solskjaer that he is worth a go."

While Moyes was frustrated in his efforts to sign Lingard, he did bring in another attacking midfielder in the form of Nikola Vlasic, from CSKA Moscow, for an initial fee of £26.8million on transfer deadline day.

Czech Republic international Alex Kral also made the move to the London Stadium on a season-long loan, which includes a view to a permanent switch, in the final hours of the transfer window.

The two late arrivals came after Kurt Zouma moved across London from Chelsea and Alphonse Areola was recruited from French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

How has Lingard performed this season?

Lingard has found his opportunities limited since returning to Manchester United, having made just one substitute appearance which consisted of four minutes at Southampton.

Despite his lack of involvement, the 28-year-old was included in Gareth Southgate's latest England squad for the international break.

Lingard repaid the Three Lions boss' faith by scoring two goals and claiming an assist in the convincing 4-0 World Cup qualifying win over Andorra on Sunday.

