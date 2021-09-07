Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The amount of bizarre things that happen each and every week during Sunday League football is incredible.

And perhaps one of the strangest things ever to happen in Sunday League occurred in a game recently in Chile.

Deportivo San Miguel de Rio Viejo were given a free-kick in a dangerous area and they had a good opportunity to score.

Their players crowded into the opposition area, where they were also joined by a dog.

The Alsatian darted towards the goal and barked for the ball as the free-kick was struck.

And, remarkably, it managed to find the net. The goalkeeper looked to have the free-kick covered but the dog produced a superb header to divert the ball into the goal.

It then wheeled away in celebration as fans in attendance laughed and cheered at the almost unbelievable scenes.

Watch the moment below:

There was a hint of offside but you've got to give the dog credit for what was a fantastic finish.

The video has gone viral, attracting over 1.5k retweets and 5k 'likes' at the time of writing.

Fans have been reacting to the dog's goal in their droves and you can view some of the best comments below.

@Davezophisnutt commented: "You simply can't allow a player of that pedigree so much room in the box."

"He's a fox in the box. A terrier in the area," @Keith09243768 said.

@JuanGandini wrote: "Decent header that. Made even more special by its turn of pace to celebrate afterwards!"

While @Vprocedure said: "Must of been a footballer in his past life."

This isn't the first time a dog has made headlines at Sunday League before.

Just last month, a dog made a dramatic goal line clearance game in a game in Scotland.

Incredible scenes.

