Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Jamie Chadwick: Are British racing stars taking over F1?

Historic titles, record-breaking drives, and lucrative new contracts – it's all happening for the Brits right now.

Lewis Hamilton is gunning for a slice of history as he pushes for an unprecedented eighth championship win, and Formula 1 opponent George Russell is set to join him at Mercedes in replacement of Valtteri Bottas.

Meanwhile, over in the W Series, Jamie Chadwick is battling for her second title after emerging victorious in the tournament's inaugural season in 2019.

Is 2021 the year the Brits take over the world of motorsport? Here's a look at the nation's most impressive talents and what they've achieved so far...

Jamie Chadwick – W Series

The reigning W Series champion is currently locked in the most exhilarating title race the competition has ever seen. Chadwick will be pushing for her second consecutive championship win but even if she falls short of the mark, she has already laid down the foundations for a star-studded career in motorsport.

Chadwick is currently a development driver for Williams and represents Veloce Racing on the W Series and Extreme E stage.

There have been whispers in the wind over the return of women to Formula 1 and Chadwick is certainly in contention for a spot on the grid.

Lewis Hamilton – Formula 1

Perhaps the best driver of all time, certainly of the current era – Lewis Hamilton is tied with Michael Schumacher for most championships won and is hunting down the eighth trophy that will see him make Formula 1 history.

His driving does the talking but his actions off the track are what makes him a special kind of sportsman. Hamilton has been extremely vocal about his support of the Black Lives Matter movement and other battles against inequality.

With the most pole positions (101), podium finishes (175), and race wins (99), Hamilton is unrivalled in the world of motor racing right now. And despite being contested by Max Verstappen this season, the Brit has signed a new contract with Mercedes to see him at the constructor until 2023. Plenty of time to grab that record-breaking title.

George Russell – Formula 1

After much speculation and his stint in Hamilton's car last season, George Russell is linked with a blockbuster deal to Mercedes.

The 23-year-old is currently on the German brand's Young Driver Programme but represents Williams in Formula 1.

Viewed as one of the most exciting young British racing talents on the grid, joining Mercedes will give him the boost he needs to enter the next phase of his career.

Alice Powell – W Series

After finishing third in the inaugural season, Powell has her sights set on her first W Series title.

She is battling Jamie Chadwick for this year's crown and has picked up three wins and featured on the podium four times out of six this season.

Powell is also mentor to 18-year-old racing prodigy Abbi Pulling, who made her W Series debut at Silverstone in July.

Lando Norris – Formula 1

Like Russell, Lando Norris is becoming one of the hottest British racing talents behind trailblazer Hamilton.

The McLaren driver has put in some impressive performances on the track this season and is currently fourth in the drivers' standings, ahead of Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc of Ferrari.

With three podium finishes and 114 points so far, Norris has already smashed his tally from 2020 – a ninth place finish with one podium and 97 points overall.

Sarah Moore – W Series

Not only did Sarah Moore put her stamp on the W Series this year with a second place finish in Austria, but she became the first ever openly LGBTQ+ driver to earn a podium place during a Grand Prix weekend.

Moore's achievement not only earned her 18 points in the opening race, but it wrote her name in the history books and marked a huge milestone for the queer community and LGBTQ+ sportspeople.

Dan Ticktum – Formula 2

Knocking on the door of the world's biggest single-seater racing stage is Dan Ticktum, who is currently fourth in the Formula 2 table with 89 points.

The 22-year-old was previously part of the Red Bull Junior Team, so has experience in being around the top flight set up.

As we've seen with other young British F1 drivers, the bar is set high, but Ticktum isn't far off pushing for his chance on the big stage.

Catie Munnings – Extreme E

Extreme E is a trailblazing racing series and Catie Munnings is just one woman plying her trade in the SUVs.

The championship is the only gender equal racing tournament in the world and it's allowing drivers like Munnings to flourish.

The Brit won the most recent race, the Arctic Prix, to take Andretti United into third place in the standings.

While this off-road championship may be rather different to the single-seater circuit action, it's still showcasing some of the best women's drivers in the world and indeed, another shining British talent.

