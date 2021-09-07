Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Anthony Joshua is looking in pristine condition as he prepares to defend his world heavyweight titles vs Oleksandr Uysk on Saturday, September 25.

The fight gives Joshua the home advantage, taking place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

And ‘AJ’ is clearly as ready as ever, despite some people recently saying he looks 'too small.'

The star posted an updated picture to his Instagram account on Monday night showing his incredible physique during an intense training session in preparation for his upcoming fight. He captioned the picture “Heavy hitta” as the pictures show him working up a sweat, making use of the punchbag in the gym.

With just a brief glance at the photo, you can comfortably see Joshua displaying quite an eight-pack, before swiping to the left and then seeing his back muscles in all their glory.

He truly is in ridiculous shape right now!

Comically, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn recently spoke out dismissing the claims that AJ looked too “small,” according to boxing fans.

Fans believed the boxer had lost too much weight in the past months leading up to the fight, but Hearn was quick to defend his fellow Brit’s training process and condition, as he told Pep Talk UK: “He didn’t look small to me.

He looks massive. He looks like an absolute unit, to be honest with you. His legs look huge, powerful and fast.

Should Uysk be panicking?

The two boxers enter the ring with quite remarkable records so far; Joshua’s stands at 24-1, with his only loss coming to Andy Ruiz Jr in December 2019 (which he later avenged), whereas Uysk holds a perfect record of 18-0, with 13 of those wins coming by knockout.

The fight, for AJ, also signals what could be the start of the process for agreeing a fight versus fellow Brit Tyson Fury.

The pair have made their wishes clear, with both boxers adamant to get the contract agreed, but both had to fulfil their prior commitments, with Fury set to take on Deontay Wilder later this year, seeing out the end of their trilogy.

