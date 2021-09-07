Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo put pen to paper on a dramatic return to Manchester United in the dying embers of the summer transfer window, debate has raged.

While, clearly, the 36-year-old remains one of the elite goalscorers in the world, his time at Juventus saw a team who previously dominated Serie A ultimately lose their grip on the title, as well as regress in Champions League competition.

Suggesting Ronaldo was the reason for that would be slightly unfair given Juve's strange decisions to appoint Maurizio Sarri and Andrea Pirlo after a period of stable success under Max Allegri but, at this stage of his career, the Portuguese needs a huge amount of accommodating.

That doesn't mean he won't score goals, however.

Gearing up to make his Premier League return against Newcastle United on Saturday, few would bet against Ronaldo adding to his overall tally of 118 for the Old Trafford giants.

Despite establishing himself as arguably the greatest marksman in the history of the game, however, Ronaldo isn't necessarily noted for marking his first game for a club with a goal.

Indeed, it was only his Real Madrid debut where he managed to find the back of the net, going on to score five times in his opening four games.

Of course, judging him on his maiden voyages for Sporting Lisbon and United isn't exactly fair given Ronaldo was still a developing teen at the time but, interestingly, it actually took him four games to get off the mark after joining Juventus.

Here's a full breakdown

Sporting Lisbon - No goals on debut, two on his first start

Manchester United - No goals on debut, scored on his ninth Premier League appearances

Real Madrid - Scored against Deportivo La Coruna in his first game

Juventus - No goals on debut, scored twice against Sassuolo

Portugal - No goals on debut, scored in his eighth international appearance

Now, the world awaits as his second debut beckons.

